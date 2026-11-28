San Jose Sharks
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Sharks Turned Embarrassment Into Fuel Against Vegas
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 3:17 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 3:17 AM
The San Jose Sharks bounced back and made history on Friday by defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation at the SAP Center during a regular season game for the first time in history.
Prior to Friday's game, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky sat down with the team and made them take in the film of their abysmal performance against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, a game in which they lost 7-0.
"[We watched] embarrassing clips, really," Ostapchuk said. "Us not competing hard enough. We got out worked the whole night. It just gave us a bitter taste in our mouth. It was something we had to watch, [we] couldn't really flush that one away. We got beat 7-0 by a divisional opponent. It doesn't feel very good."
Of course, embarrassing his players wasn't Warsofsky's intention. He simply wanted to show where they went wrong so they can adjust it to try to get the season back on track.
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"That's how you teach. When you fail at anything in life, you have to get back in the saddle and try to make some corrections," Warsofsky said. "Our guys were accountable with it. Obviously, [it] wasn't good enough, but at the same time, we've showed a lot of the same things throughout the season."
It seems that Warsofsky's teaching did its job, at least in the short-term, as the Sharks came out energized on Black Friday and dominated at times against the always dangerous Golden Knights, winning 4-1.
"We were all pretty embarrassed of what went down [in Anaheim]," Ostapchuk said after the Sharks' victory on Friday. "For us to show that we can beat a top team in the league and outplay them for 60 minutes, it was pretty big for us."
"You talk the talk and you have to start walking the walk," Warsofsky added. "We can always say all these words and give you speeches, but at the end of the day, we've got to go out and do it. I give a lot of credit to the group in there, the leadership group that stepped up and started to right the ship."
The Sharks have set the expectation that they want to be a playoff team. Had they beat the Ducks on Wednesday, they would've been in a playoff spot heading into the always important Thanksgiving benchmark. For the majority of this season though, they haven't played like a playoff team and as Warsofsky said, if they want to wear the hat of being a playoff contender, they need to start walking the walk and Friday was a good start.
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