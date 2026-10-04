3 Takeaways From the Sharks' Opening Homestand

Celebrini is an elite player, and he's a game-changer, there's no question about that. With that being said, playing as much as he currently is will lead to issues down the road. While players like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby often lead their teams' forwards in ice time, they typically don't outright lead their team in that regard. Usually, that's done by a top-pairing defenseman, simply because there are less of them in the lineup so each guy is called upon to do more. Celebrini currently does lead the Sharks in average time-on-ice. While it's not a huge issue to do so for two games, if he tries to do that for all 84, it could wear him out substantially before we get to the end of the season.