It's important to note, Ryan Warsofsky isn't a bad coach by any means and the identity that he's trying to create can be effective. With that being said, the roster that he's working with doesn't seem to fit his strengths or what he's trying to do which is making him look ineffective. A more experienced head coach might be able to adapt in this scenario, but at 39 years old, Warsofsky hasn't had time to learn that just yet. He's trying to find a way to make it work, there's no question about that. But no matter how hard he tries, it's hard to see a way that he'll manage to get the most out of this group while trying to implement that style of identity.