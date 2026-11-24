San Jose Sharks
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OPINION: Sharks' Search for Identity Causing Lack of Results
Nov 24, 2026 7:32 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 7:32 PM
This season, the San Jose Sharks have been searching for an identity. Multiple times coach Ryan Warosfsky has mentioned that, and specifically, he's mentioned a desire for the Sharks to be a physical, hard to play against team. Yet, the want for that specific identity could be part of what's holding them back.
Looking at the Sharks' roster, there are a few players who can certainly fit that identity. Kiefer Sherwood is a wrecking ball, Mason Marchment can make it work, then of course, it fits the fourth line perfectly. On the blue line, Jacob Trouba is a major physical threat. But, the group of players who don't fit that identity is not only bigger, it contains the majority of the team's long-term core.
Macklin Celebrini has the ability to play a grit-and-grind style, he's shown that already. With that being said, it's likely not the way to get the most out of him which is reflected in his offensive contribution to this point in the season. While he's still pacing to register more than 100 points, he's not on pace to surpass his point total from last season.
That identity doesn't fit Will Smith's game, nor Michael Misa or Ivar Stenberg. The Sharks roster has been constructed with a focus on skilled, high-speed players, yet they're trying to play like the Patrice Bergeron and Milan Lucic era Boston Bruins.
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The identity that Warsofsky is trying to implement can be very effective in the right circumstances, it's won quite a few teams the Stanley Cup over the years. If done correctly, it's a system that thrives in the playoffs as the Florida Panthers recently showed. If done wrong, as illustrated by John Tortorella's stint with the Vancouver Canucks or more recently Craig Berube's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, it just leads to confusion and a lack of confidence amongst the team.
The Sharks have an abundance of skilled, offensively talented players in the organization. On top of the ones that have already been mentioned, players like Sam Dickinson and even Luca Cagnoni thrived when given the opportunity to play their style of game. But when 5-foot-9 Cagnoni tried to outmuscle the Boston Bruins, he had the worst game of his NHL career to date.
If the Sharks utilized their bottom-six forward group as checking lines while allowing their top two lines to embrace their skill, it could provide the best of both worlds. On the blue line, it's a much different story though.
The San Jose Sharks don't have a legitimate stay-at-home defenseman, that's not much of a secret. Jacob Trouba is physical, but he's never been a great defender. He's always been more of an offensive defenseman. Darnell Nurse is a legitimate two-way player when he's at his best, but again, his ability is more offensive than defensive. Michael Kesselring is a balanced two-way defenseman, but far from a defensive specialist. Dmitry Orlov used to be in the same boat as Kesselring, but these days, he's pure offense. The Sharks are trying to turn Sam Dickinson into more of a shutdown player, but the reason he was drafted so highly was his offensive production.
That defensive core clearly reflects a more offensive-based identity rather than a physical, defensive based one.
It's important to note, Ryan Warsofsky isn't a bad coach by any means and the identity that he's trying to create can be effective. With that being said, the roster that he's working with doesn't seem to fit his strengths or what he's trying to do which is making him look ineffective. A more experienced head coach might be able to adapt in this scenario, but at 39 years old, Warsofsky hasn't had time to learn that just yet. He's trying to find a way to make it work, there's no question about that. But no matter how hard he tries, it's hard to see a way that he'll manage to get the most out of this group while trying to implement that style of identity.
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