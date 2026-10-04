Why Do The Sharks Like The Chernyshov-Misa-Toffoli Line?

Of course, points aren't everything in the NHL, but the fact that two members of this line are currently producing at or above a point-per-game pace to start the season shows that the combination has been effective. While Warsofsky will likely get some grief on social media for keeping them together, there's no reason to fix something that isn't broken. While winning is more of a priority this season, development is still a key thing to consider at this stage and Toffoli can help teach his young linemates quite a bit.