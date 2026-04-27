Firebirds Advance to Round Two Of Calder Cup Playoffs

Overcoming odds, the Firebirds stunned the Condors in a thrilling series. They will now face the top-ranked Reign in their quest for the Calder Cup.
Anything can happen in playoff hockey. Despite losing six out of seven regular-season bouts against the Bakersfield Condors, the Firebirds were able to best them and take their best-of-three round one series. The Firebirds will move on to round two while the Condors start their summer break earlier than planned.
After losing game one in Bakersfield, game two on April 25th was do-or-die, and the Firebirds did. Eduard Šalé established an early lead ten minutes into the first period with a power play goal and the team held onto that lead until 12:03 in the third when the Condors tied the score at 4-4. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard put the bow on the contest at 16:50, bringing the score to 5-4. Coachella Valley’s defense was able to hold the Condors off for the last three minutes for the victory.
The teams returned to Acrisure Arena the next night for their final shot at round two. The first period was scoreless. The Condors threw everything they had at Firebirds’ goaltender Nikke Kokko, but were not able to get one through. The period ended with a 15-5 shot differential in the Condors’ favor. In the second, the Firebirds came out firing—literally—with 14-5 shots on goal. The difference? JR Avon, Jagger Firkus, Jacob Melanson, and Jani Nyman all found the back of the net, putting Coachella Valley up 4-0 by the end of the second. The Condors tried to rally in the 3rd period netting two goals in the first ten minutes, but the Firebirds were not having it. Logan Morrison put his second goal on the board and Oscar Fisker Mølgaard but an exclamation mark on the win at 17:24 when he filled the empty net. The Firebirds won 6-2.
Round 2 of the AHL playoffs is the Pacific Division Semifinals. The Firebirds are bracketed against the Ontario Reign, who were first in the division during regular season play. Throughout the regular season, the Firebirds and Reign met seven times: they lost four and won three of those battles. The winner of the 5-game semifinal series will advance to the Pacific Division Finals.
April 29th in Ontario, California will be the setting for game one, followed by game two on May 1st. The Firebirds will return home for game three on May 5th. If needed, game four will be at Acrisure Arena on May 7th, and game five back in Ontario on May 9th.