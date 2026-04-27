Firebirds Advance to Round Two Of Calder Cup Playoffs

The teams returned to Acrisure Arena the next night for their final shot at round two. The first period was scoreless. The Condors threw everything they had at Firebirds’ goaltender Nikke Kokko, but were not able to get one through. The period ended with a 15-5 shot differential in the Condors’ favor. In the second, the Firebirds came out firing—literally—with 14-5 shots on goal. The difference? JR Avon, Jagger Firkus, Jacob Melanson, and Jani Nyman all found the back of the net, putting Coachella Valley up 4-0 by the end of the second. The Condors tried to rally in the 3rd period netting two goals in the first ten minutes, but the Firebirds were not having it. Logan Morrison put his second goal on the board and Oscar Fisker Mølgaard but an exclamation mark on the win at 17:24 when he filled the empty net. The Firebirds won 6-2.