Hispanic Heritage Celebrated In First Common Thread Night Of 2025 Season

The first of seven Common Thread community nights was held Tuesday when the Kraken faced the Montreal Canadiens. Hispanic Heritage Night is a celebration of Washington’s large Hispanic population that features cultural food, music, and dance alongside a specialized jersey created by a community artist.

This year, guests descending the escalators into The Deep were welcomed by an eight-piece mariachi band in full costume. The music was upbeat and created a celebratory atmosphere as the band moved around the concourse, treating as many attendees as possible to their musical stylings. If the music was not enough, guests also had the opportunity to sample authentic food prepared by local chefs and enjoy cultural da

The Hispanic Heritage Night jersey was designed by Esmerelda Vasquez who was inspired by the symmetry of traditional Mexican Talavera tiles. Player-modeled jerseys were auctioned online through the Kraken’s Anchor Auction with proceeds benefiting the One Roof Foundation and El Centro de la Raza—a community center “committed to building multi-racial unity and advocating for the dignity and well-being of everyone in our community” for over 50 years.

Along with El Centro de la Raza, One Roof foundation awarded $32,000 to the Hero of the Deep Silvia Gonzalez of Casa Latina Seattle. Casa Latina provides Latinx immigrants with support in employment, education, and community organization.

The next Common Thread Night will be celebrated on December 16th and will honor Indigenous Peoples.

