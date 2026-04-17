Kings Clinch With 5-3 Win Over Kraken In Final Seattle Match Up

Finally, in the third period, the Kraken came out fighting. Adam Larsson put the Kraken on the board less than two minutes into the frame. A few minutes later, Freddy Gaudreau added to the tally. It was 3-2 in the Kings’ favor when Adrian Kempe got another puck past Kokko. Bobby McMann tried to keep the Kraken in with a score of his own. With about three minutes remaining, the Kraken pulled Nikke Kokko for the extra attacker. Unfortunately, it was not enough. Alex Laferriere found the empty net. The Kings came out with a 5-3 victory and clinched the final playoff spot.