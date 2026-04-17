Logo
Seattle Kraken
Powered by Roundtable
Kings Clinch With 5-3 Win Over Kraken In Final Seattle Match Up cover image

Kings Clinch With 5-3 Win Over Kraken In Final Seattle Match Up

Candace Kludt
14h
featured
151Members·2,260Posts
Candacekludt@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Kings secure playoff spot with a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Seattle in a dramatic, season-defining matchup.

The final home matchup for the season had the Seattle Kraken facing the LA Kings.  The Kings held the second wildcard spot, and a win in Seattle would see them clinching their playoff berth.  With veteran goaltenders Daccord, Grubauer, and Murray still out or away from the team, the Kraken continued to rely on Nikke Kokko.

The first and second periods were all LA. Quinton Byfield put up two in the first, and Trevor Moore added a third goal in the second.  During the first period, Kraken forward Jacob Melanson tried to change the energy and get Seattle going with a fight against Kings forward Samuel Helenius.  While it shifted the energy, it was not enough to make a difference on the scoreboard.  The Kraken were throwing everything they had at the net, but nothing was getting past Kings’ goaltender Anton Forsberg.  

Finally, in the third period, the Kraken came out fighting.  Adam Larsson put the Kraken on the board less than two minutes into the frame.  A few minutes later, Freddy Gaudreau added to the tally.  It was 3-2 in the Kings’ favor when Adrian Kempe got another puck past Kokko.  Bobby McMann tried to keep the Kraken in with a score of his own.  With about three minutes remaining, the Kraken pulled Nikke Kokko for the extra attacker.  Unfortunately, it was not enough.  Alex Laferriere found the empty net.  The Kings came out with a 5-3 victory and clinched the final playoff spot.

Seattle KrakenLos Angeles Kings
Game Day