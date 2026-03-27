Kraken Best Lightning in 4-3 Overtime Nail-Biter

It was a battle from the first twenty. The Kraken went up 2-1 by the end of the first with goals from Brandon Montour and Kaapo Kakko. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard-called up just the day before from Coachella Valley-clocked an assist on the Montour goal. In the second, Bobby McMann was credited with Seattle’s only goal. The trade-deadline-acquired forward has 6 goals and 3 assists for 9 points in 7 games played since joining the Kraken. The third started and ended deadlocked at 3-3, and the game moved into overtime. 2:47 into the overtime period, Montour, set up by Shane Wright and Berkly Catton, managed to slip a quick wrist shot past Vasilevskiy, giving the Kraken the win and two points in the standings.