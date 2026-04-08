Kraken Extend Losing Streak In Minnesota

Seattle squanders an early lead, suffering a sixth straight defeat. Can the Kraken salvage their season at home?
The Kraken lost 5-2 Tuesday night in Minnesota bringing their streak to six straight losses. All but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the team has five chances remaining to end the season on a high(er) note.
It was the same story, told so many times throughout this season: Seattle started ahead. At 10:23 in the first, Brandon Montour opened the scoring with assists from Kaapo Kakko and Jaden Schwartz. The Wild answered just over a minute later, but Adam Larsson was able to bring the score to 2-1 before the end of the first twenty.
The next forty minutes were all Wild: Minnesota put up four more goals in the latter periods to end the game with a decisive 5-2 victory. Speaking after the loss, Coach Lambert lamented that the Kraken “can’t get out of [their] own way.” and felt the team “played pretty good tonight.” Brandon Montour added his own opinion that the team is burdened with “mental mistakes that obviously have been hurting us for the last little bit.”
April 9th, the Kraken return home to face Las Vegas, Calgary, and Los Angeles for their final homestand of the year. If there is any hope of a break in the downhill slide, it lies in those three home games. The team ends the season away: April 15th in Las Vegas and April 16th against Western-Conference leader Colorado Avalanche.
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