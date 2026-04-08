Kraken Extend Losing Streak In Minnesota

The next forty minutes were all Wild: Minnesota put up four more goals in the latter periods to end the game with a decisive 5-2 victory. Speaking after the loss, Coach Lambert lamented that the Kraken “can’t get out of [their] own way.” and felt the team “played pretty good tonight.” Brandon Montour added his own opinion that the team is burdened with “mental mistakes that obviously have been hurting us for the last little bit.”