Kraken Extend Point Streak, Fall 3-2 In Shootout

The Kraken extend their point streak to five games after a shootout loss to the Canucks on December 30th. While it was not the win they hoped for, the Kraken walked away from the matchup with a point for their efforts.

Seattle started out strong. Jared McCann, back from injury and eager to get to work, put the first tally on the board 8:50 into the first with assists from Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn. It was a power play goal enabled by a call of too many men on the ice against Vancouver. It took six and a half minutes for the Canucks to even the score.

While both teams took several penalties, a missed call when Jared McCann was elbowed in the face led to a fight between McCann and Conor Garland about 15 minutes into the first period. Both left the ice to serve their five minutes and appeared none the worse for wear.

During the resulting 4-on-4, Ryan Winterton put the final Kraken goal in the net with just 20 seconds remaining in the period. Assists were credited to Joey Daccord and Jacob Melanson. Daccord now boasts a career-high 3 assists on the season. For Melanson, it was his first NHL point. The 2021 5th-round pick has now played nine games with the Kraken (eight in the 2025-26 season).

Unfortunately, the Kraken were not allowed to stay ahead for long. 5:23 into the second period, Elias Pettersson evened the score off a feed from Evander Kane and Tom Willander. The remainder of the second and third were relatively uneventful as both teams failed to score and the game moved into overtime.

The Kraken had some excellent chances during the 5-minute overtime period and spent the last 1:40 with a 4-on-3 advantage, but were unable to capitalize. The game was decided by a shootout.

With a 0-3 shootout record, the Kraken were at a disadvantage facing the Canucks who stood 3-0 in shootouts for the season. Freddy Gaudreau, Eeli Tolvanen, and Jordan Eberle were all unsuccessful against Kevin Lankinen. Joey Daccord was able to stop attempts by Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson before Liam Ohgren snuck one past, giving the Canucks the W.

The Kraken start the new year facing the Nashville Predators on January 1st at home.