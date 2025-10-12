Kraken Go 2-0: Take Down Las Vegas In Overtime Nailbiter

In their second match up of the 2025-25 season, the Kraken faced the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Over the past four seasons, the Kraken have only managed 3 wins (11 losses and one OT loss) against the Pacific Division rival. Armed with a new head coach and defense-first mentality, the Kraken needed a win to start on the right foot against a team that has had their number from day one.

The first period was scoreless. A lot of time was spent in the neutral zone as both teams’ defenses held tight. It was not until the middle of the second period when Matty Beniers found an opportunity off a feed from Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn, sneaking a quick backhand past Adin Hill and putting the Kraken up 1-0.

Later in the second, Brandon Montour laid a big hit on Zach Whitecloud, which led to a dust up between Montour and Ben Hutton. From that point on, the game picked up speed and became more physical with several players, including Tye Kartye and Jamie Oleksiak, throwing their weight around in the name of good defense.

Vegas managed to tie it up with a power play goal from Pavel Dorofeyev less than five minutes in to the third period, and when the third ended 1-1, the game moved into overtime. With just three seconds remaining in overtime, Matty Beniers slid the puck to Jared McCann at the net front where a quick flick sent it past Aiden Hill and sent the Kraken to the winner’s circle.

For the first time in franchise history, the Kraken are 2-0 after the first two games of the season. They will spend the next twelve days on the road where they will face some tough challenges. The team returns home October 25th, when they will face the Edmonton Oilers.

