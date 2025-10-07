Kraken Reveal Lines At Practice; Features Each Veteran Dealing With Injuries

The regular season starts today, and the Seattle Kraken held their first practice with their NHL roster.

The lineup featured Jared McCann, Brandon Montour, Vince Dunn and Chandler Stephenson, all of whom have been dealing with ailments throughout training camp.

McCann was skating on the top line with his usual linemate Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers. Stephenson featured on the third line with Mason Marchment and Ryan Winterton.

The second line has remained intact throughout most of training camp, headlined by Shane Wright. On his wings will be Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen. The fourth line features Tye Kartye, Freddy Gaudreau and Jani Nyman. The Kraken's healthy scratch up front is top prospect Berkly Catton.

On the backend, Dunn is skating alongside his long-time defense partner, Adam Larsson. Montour and Ryan Lindgren will form the other pairing in the top four. The third pair will start without Ryker Evans, who is out 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury. Jamie Oleksiak and Josh Mahura will skate together.

Joey Daccord is the projected starter, but his backup has not been confirmed. Matt Murray and Philipp Grubauer are both on the roster to start the season.

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wright-Tolvanen

Marchment-Stephenson-Winterton

Kartye-Gaudreau-Nyman

Catton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Mahura-Oleksiak

Fleury

Daccord

Grubauer

Murray

The Kraken's season begins on Thursday when they host the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. PST.