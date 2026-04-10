Kraken Slay The Knights In 4-3 Shootout Victory

Overtime was scoreless and the game moved on to the shootout. Mitch Marner managed to get one past Joey Daccord, but it was the first and last for Vegas. On the Kraken’s next turn, Matty Beniers deked, fooling Hill who dived left while Beniers slid the puck in on his right side. Daccord and Hill went stop-for-stop until the Kraken sent out rookie Berkly Catton.