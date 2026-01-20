Pittsburgh Routs Kraken 6-3, Make Fourth Straight Loss For The Kraken

Once again down by one, the Kraken entered the third period looking to turn the momentum. Unfortunately, they never quite found the rhythm. Just 2:21 into the third period, Justin Brazeau added one to Pittsburgh’s tally. Five minutes later, a power play goal from Eeli Tolvanen put the Kraken back to a single goal deficit. Rickard Rakell made it 5-3 with an asset from Sidney Crosby at 16:48.