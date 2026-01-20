Pittsburgh Routs Kraken 6-3, Make Fourth Straight Loss For The Kraken

Kraken's Kids Day celebration soured as Penguins dominate, extending Seattle's losing streak. Goals fly, but the Kraken can't close the gap.
Climate Pledge Arena got a kid-friendly makeover as the Kraken took the ice to celebrate Kids Day. As families celebrated off the ice, the mood on the ice was a little less festive.
January 19, 2026: Freddy Gaudreau Faces Off With Noel Acciari photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News
The Kraken quickly fell behind as the Pittsburgh Penguins netted two goals-including one shorthanded-in the first eight minutes of the period. Seattle spent the rest of the match trying to make up for the shortfall. Ben Meyers put the Kraken on the board at 16:12 with assists from Jaden Schwartz and Ryan Winterton.
With a 2-1 deficit going into the second period, the Kraken came out swinging. The period was scoreless until 13:55 when Ryan Lindgren found a way around Stuart Skinner with assists from Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers. The score remained 2-2 for less than a minute before Pittsburgh’s Brett Kulak put the Penguins ahead yet again.
January 19th, 2026: Kraken Celebrate Ryan Lindgren's Goal photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News
Once again down by one, the Kraken entered the third period looking to turn the momentum. Unfortunately, they never quite found the rhythm. Just 2:21 into the third period, Justin Brazeau added one to Pittsburgh’s tally. Five minutes later, a power play goal from Eeli Tolvanen put the Kraken back to a single goal deficit. Rickard Rakell made it 5-3 with an asset from Sidney Crosby at 16:48.
In a last-ditch effort, Seattle pulled Joey for the man advantage. It would not be enough. An empty netter from Connor Dewar at 19:30 put the final nail in the coffin. The Kraken were defeated 6-3.
The Kraken face the New York Islanders on Wednesday, January 21st at Climate Pledge Arena.