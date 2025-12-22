PWHL News: Seattle Torrent Avoid Shutout In 1-3 Loss To Boston

The Seattle Torrent faced off against the Boston Fleet Sunday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena. It was the first matchup between the two clubs since the Torrent’s inception. The Fleet were leading the league with a 5-1 record on the season, while the Torrent lingered near the bottom at 2-1-1.

In the first period, the Torrent put up a fight against the Fleet’s speed. Offensive zone time was fairly even between the teams. Unfortunately, Seattle was unable to produce and the Fleet quickly pulled ahead 2-0. Despite allowing two, Torrent goaltender Corinne Schroeder made some impressive saves to keep the score low.

Boston had outshot Seattle 30-16 by the end of the second period. The Fleet really took control of the game in the second twenty, doubling their shots from the first period while holding Seattle back. Neither team was able to find the back of the net, however; the Fleet remained ahead 2-0.

Seattle came out strong for the final twenty, but in the end it would not be enough. The Fleet brought the score to 3-0 on a power play goal by Megan Keller at 12:44. It was looking like Boston would be adding a fourth shut out to their stats: and a first for goaltender Abbey Levy. Seattle, however, did not get that memo. The team fought until the final buzzer and were rewarded with just 25 seconds remaining when Jessie Eldridge snuck one past Levy and put the Torrent on the board. It was Eldridge’s first goal with the Torrent.

In the end, Boston added three points to their tally and the Torrent record dropped to 2-2-1.

The Torrent meet the Montreal Victoire on December 23rd at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drops at 7pm.