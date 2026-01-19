PWHL News: The Torrent Fall To The Fleet In 5-Round Shootout Loss

Torrent battles hard, dominates shots, but goalie excellence and a fifth-round shootout goal seal their heartbreaking defeat to the Boston Fleet.
Returning to Climate Pledge Arena for the first time since Christmas, the Seattle Torrent faced off against the Boston Fleet. It was the third time the two teams have met in the past few weeks.
January 18, 2026: Boston Fleet open the scoring in Seattle photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News
Boston opened the scoring 12:28 into the first period. A bullet through traffic from Megan Keller that put Boston up 1-0. Despite the early deficit, the Torrent held the most offensive time and dominated in shots on goal. Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel truly lived up to her reputation: nothing was getting by her. Finally, 5:47 into the second period, Julia Gosling managed to sneak one past. It was nearly the same set up as Keller’s goal in the first. The game was suddenly tied. The third period remained scoreless despite some really good chances from both teams. The Torrent ended regulation with 36 shots on goal to the Fleet’s 21.
The Torrent continued to control the pace in the five minute overtime period, setting themselves up for several excellent shots, but again just could not out-maneuver Aerin Frankel. Overtime ended scoreless and the bout moved to a shootout.
January 18, 2026: Hannah Brandt Scores the Game-Winning Goal photo by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News
Both goalies were on their A-games, blocking shot after shot as their opponents’ best snipers brought out their best moves. Finally, in the fifth round, Boston’s Hannah Brandt found the back of the net.
The Fleet went home victorious; the Torrent went home.
Next, the Torrent will face the Toronto Scepters on Tuesday, January 20th at 7pm, in Seattle.