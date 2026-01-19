PWHL News: The Torrent Fall To The Fleet In 5-Round Shootout Loss

Boston opened the scoring 12:28 into the first period. A bullet through traffic from Megan Keller that put Boston up 1-0. Despite the early deficit, the Torrent held the most offensive time and dominated in shots on goal. Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel truly lived up to her reputation: nothing was getting by her. Finally, 5:47 into the second period, Julia Gosling managed to sneak one past. It was nearly the same set up as Keller’s goal in the first. The game was suddenly tied. The third period remained scoreless despite some really good chances from both teams. The Torrent ended regulation with 36 shots on goal to the Fleet’s 21.