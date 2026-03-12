PWHL News: Torrent Sink Fleet In 3-2 Comeback

The Torrent were motivated as they took the ice for the final twenty. They doubled the Fleet’s shots on goal: 10 to 5, but nothing was getting through. When Megan Carter got called for tripping 13 minutes into the scoreless period, things got tense. Boston had the woman advantage, and were still leading 2-1. The turnaround was coming. Mikyla Grant-Mentis came through with a short-handed goal just over a minute into the Boston power play, tying the score and releasing Carter from the penalty box early thanks to the PWHL’s jailbreak rule.