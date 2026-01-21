PWHL News: Torrent Take Three Points In 6-4 Win Over Toronto

A breakaway goal from Lexie Adzija put the Torrent back in the lead just over two minutes into the third period. It was followed by another first as Seattle’s Megan Carter brought the score to 5-3. Toronto attempted to rally: Natalie Spooner brought the Sceptres within a goal at 8:10 in the third, but Seattle was not going to let that stand. Jessie Eldridge put the icing the cake with an insurance goal for Seattle at 18:14. The Torrent finished the game on a power play as Toronto’s Blayre Turnbull served time for slashing.