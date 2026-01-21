PWHL News: Torrent Take Three Points In 6-4 Win Over Toronto

It was a festive atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night as the Seattle Torrent faced off against the Toronto Sceptres. The teams had met once before this season in Toronto where Seattle was able to secure a shoot out victory and hopes were high that another win would be forthcoming. It was also CJ Jackson bobblehead night, and the last Torrent home game before the Olympic break.
When Toronto went up by 2 in the first three minutes of the first period, things were looking a bit bleak for the Torrent. Seattle went to battle. By the end of the first period, goals from Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka brought Seattle back into the conversation. The teams headed to their locker rooms 2-2.
Julia Gosling opened up the scoring in the second period, putting the Torrent ahead just 4:21 into the period. Initially, credit for the goal was given to Lyndie Lobdell (it would have been her first career goal), but the stat sheet was later corrected to Gosling. There were still first goals to be had, however; Toronto’s Kali Flanagan put up her first career tally at 10:30 and brought the teams back even.
A breakaway goal from Lexie Adzija put the Torrent back in the lead just over two minutes into the third period. It was followed by another first as Seattle’s Megan Carter brought the score to 5-3. Toronto attempted to rally: Natalie Spooner brought the Sceptres within a goal at 8:10 in the third, but Seattle was not going to let that stand. Jessie Eldridge put the icing the cake with an insurance goal for Seattle at 18:14. The Torrent finished the game on a power play as Toronto’s Blayre Turnbull served time for slashing.
As the final buzzer rang, the arena erupted, and the Torrent added three points to their standing. Final score 6-4, Seattle.
Speaking on the atmosphere, forward Lexie Aszija noted that “even on weekdays, we have over 10,000 fans (here). As players, that really makes this experience so special. We really wanted to get that win for them and I’m happy that we did.”
The two teams put up a combined total of 10 goals, the highest scoring game this season (the all-time record is 11). All ten goals were scored by different players, and a total of 20 players added points to their stats in the match up.
The Torrent have two more bouts before the Olympic break: a Takeover Tour match up in Denver against Vancouver on January 25th, and a visit to Ottawa to face the Charge on January 2th. They return home Friday, February 27th when they will once again meet the Toronto Sceptres.