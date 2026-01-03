The Kraken Extend Point Streak In Shootout Win Over Canucks

On Friday night the Kraken and Canucks met for the 2nd time this season-and this week. Coming into the night carrying a 5-game point streak and fresh on the announcement of Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko's selection to the Olympic roster for Finland, the Kraken were eager for a win.

A goal from Cale Fleury late in the first broke the ice and put the Kraken in the lead heading into intermission. In the second period, Seattle was able to notch a second goal on a power play before the Canucks got on the board with their own power play goal just a few minutes later. Before the end of the 2nd, Ben Meyers added his own goal, with assists from Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson. With only 38 seconds remaining in the frame, Jake DeBrusk scored on another Vancouver power play bringing the game within one.

Just six minutes into the third period, Vancouver's Linus Karlsson tied the game. The Kraken were unable to retake the lead and the matchup moved into overtime. Like a repeat of December 29th, overtime was scoreless and the teams progressed to the shootout.

Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson shot first for Vancouver; both were stopped by Joey Daccord. For the Kraken, Freddy Gaudreau and Kaapo Kakko took their shots, denied by Thatcher Demko. Next up for Vancouver was Liam Ohgren, who scored the shootout winner on the 29th. Daccord was up to the task, getting a leg behind the puck and turning it aside. It all came down to Matty Beniers.

Beniers swung wide to his left before crossing right. A quick deke to the glove side sent Demko diving, unable to recover as the puck crossed the goal line to his right.

The Kraken have tallied five wins in their last six games, taking points in all six. They face Calgary on the 5th before returning home to face Boston on January 6th.