Berkly Catton Leaves Game Early As Kraken Defeat Maple Leafs 5-2

The Seattle Kraken took home the win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they unfortunately lost Berkly Catton in the process.
The Seattle Kraken picked up a vital pair of points last night, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2.
While the Kraken won, they also got some luck elsewhere. The Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and the Anaheim Ducks all lost, helping the Kraken gain ground in the standings and move into third place in the Pacific Division.
The one downside from last night’s game was that Berkly Catton exited early with an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old skated in just 3:12 of ice time before he and Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson collided, with Catton taking the brunt of the collision.
Catton and Ekman-Larsson were racing for a loose puck, and when Catton reached for it, Ekman-Larsson’s hip went straight into Catton’s head. The collision was completely accidental, and the 34-year-old defender immediately checked to see if Catton was alright.
Catton stayed down for a little while before skating off the ice. Coach Lane Lambert was asked about any updates on Catton’s situation, but he was unable to provide any.
The Kraken embark on a three-game road trip before the Olympic break with battles against three Pacific Division teams. It will be interesting to see if Catton joins the Kraken on their road trip or if they shut him down until the NHL returns to action late in February.
In addition to Catton, Jaden Schwartz collided awkwardly with Maple Leafs center Nicolas Roy. Schwartz left the game early in the first period but did return, recording an assist and three shots on goal in 12:28 of ice time.
