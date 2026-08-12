Chase Reid Represents Kraken at 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

Seattle Kraken first-round pick Chase Reid competed for Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 26-August 1.
The tournament took place in Windsor, Ontario, and featured Team Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the USA. Reid, who was selected 7th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Kraken, appeared in six games.
He finished the tournament with four points, two goals, and two assists. Reid finished 18th among all skaters.
49 players were invited to compete for Team USA, and nine of them were first-round NHL draft picks, including Reid.
In addition, six members of the 2026 US National Junior Team attended the showcase: forwards Will Horcoff (Birmingham, Mich.), Cole McKinney (Lake Forest, Ill.), and LJ Mooney (West Mifflin, Pa.); goaltender Brady Knowling (Chicago, Ill.); and defensemen Reid and Asher Barnett (Wilmette, Ill.).
Team USA finished first in the tournament after playing seven games. The team recorded 4.14 goals per game and allowed 2.86 goals against per game.
Sweden came in second place, followed by Finland and Canada.
The full USA team was split into two teams: Team Blue and Team White.
USA WHITE
Coach: Adam Nightingale
GOALIES: Ryder Fetterolf, Penn State, NCAA (Carolina Hurricanes); Xavier Wendt, Tri-City, WHL (2027 draft eligible)
DEFENSEMEN: Carter Amico, Boston University, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Asher Barnett, Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Sean Barnhill, Michigan State, NCAA (New York Rangers); Nicholas Bogas, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (St. Louis Blues); Henry Brzustewicz, London, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Landon Nycz, Massachusetts, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Chase Reid, Michigan State, NCAA (Seattle Kraken); Luke Schairer, Peterborough, OHL (St. Louis Blues)
FORWARDS: Michael Berchild, Denver, NCAA (Carolina Hurricanes); Wyatt Cullen, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Conrad Fondrk, Boston University, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Medicine Hat, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Jack Hextall, Michigan State, NCAA (Calgary Flames); JP Hurlbert, Michigan, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Kvasnicka, Minnesota, NCAA (New York Islanders); Sammy Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Victor Plante, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Carter Sanderson, Calgary, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Brent Solomon, Wisconsin, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Logan Stuart, Lethbridge, WHL (Washington Capitals)
USA BLUE
Coach: Adam Nightingale
GOALIES: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Ryan Cameron, Sioux Falls, USHL (Edmonton Oilers); Brady Knowling, Saginaw, OHL (San Jose Sharks)
DEFENSEMEN: Tommy Bleyl, Michigan State, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Blake Fiddler, Denver, NCAA (Seattle Kraken); Maceo Phillips, Medicine Hat, WHL (Calgary Flames); Jacob Rombach, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Timofei Runtso, Miami, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Drew Schock, Michigan, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Charlton Trethewey, Boston University, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Odin Vauhkonen, Victoria, WHL (2027 draft eligible)
FORWARDS: Richard Gallant, Harvard, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Jamie Glance, Saint John, QMJHL (2027 draft eligible); Mason Moe, Minnesota, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); John Mooney, Minnesota, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Jack Murtagh, Boston University (Philadelphia Flyers); Teddy Mutryn, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Casey Mutryn, Boston College, NCAA (Seattle Kraken); Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa, OHL (Vancouver Canucks); Cooper Simpson, North Dakota, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Mason West, Michigan State, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Calgary Flames)
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