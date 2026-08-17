Coachella Firebirds Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights

The Coachella Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) Seattle Kraken affiliate, announced their 2026-27 theme nights and special events on August 3.
This season marks the fifth season for the Firebirds, and the team has packed the calendar.
John Page, the Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, shared a statement on the milestone season.
“Reaching our fifth season is worth celebrating, and our fans are the reason we’ve gotten here,” said Page. “Season Five is about celebrating everything we’ve built together over the last four years while creating even more opportunities for fans to make memories with family and friends. Whether it’s the excitement of Opening Night, the tradition of the Teddy Bear Toss, or brand-new events like the Coachella Valley Lakers Night, every experience is designed to bring our community together. This is our biggest celebration yet, and we can’t wait to share it with the Coachella Valley.”
2026-27 THEME AND SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Theme
|Fri. Oct. 2
|vs. Ontario
|Opening Night, pres. by Acrisure
|Fri. Oct. 23
|vs. San Jose
|Oktoberfest
|Fri. Oct. 30
|vs. Henderson
|Dia de los Muertos, pres. By Verizon
|Sun. Nov. 15
|vs. Abbotsford
|Cancer Awareness Night, pres. By Eisenhower Health
|Sat. Nov. 28
|vs. Henderson
|Military Appreciation Night, pres. by Spotlight 29 Casino
|Fri. Dec. 4
|vs. Calgary
|Margarita Valley
|Sun. Dec. 6
|vs. Bakersfield
|Route 66 Night
|Sun. Dec. 20
|vs. San Diego
|Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by The General Air, Plumbing & Electric
|Thu. Dec. 31
|vs. San Diego
|New Year’s Eve
|Sat. Jan. 9
|vs. Henderson
|Pride Night, pres. by McDonald’s
|Wed. Jan. 13
|vs. Calgary
|Canadian Night
|Sun. Jan. 17
|vs. San Diego
|Kids’ Night
|Sat. Jan. 23
|vs. Bakersfield
|First Responders Night
|Sat. Feb. 20
|vs. Colorado
|Kraken Night, pres. by Alaska Airlines
|Sat. Feb. 27
|vs. Bakersfield
|Coachella Valley Lakers Night, presented by El Paseo Jewelers
|Fri. Mar. 12
|vs. Texas
|Yacht Rock / 80’s Night
|Sun. Mar. 14
|vs. Colorado
|Fuego’s Birthday, pres. by LiUNA
|Wed. Mar. 17
|vs. Texas
|St. Patrick’s Day
|Wed. Mar. 31
|vs. Abbotsford
|Teacher Appreciation Night, pres. by Walter Clark Legal Group
|Sat. Apr. 3
|vs. Ontario
|Fan Appreciation Night, pres. by Acrisure
The season will officially kick off on Friday, October 2 at the Acrisure Arena.
Visit The Hockey News Seattle Kraken team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.