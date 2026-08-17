Coachella Firebirds Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights

“Reaching our fifth season is worth celebrating, and our fans are the reason we’ve gotten here,” said Page. “Season Five is about celebrating everything we’ve built together over the last four years while creating even more opportunities for fans to make memories with family and friends. Whether it’s the excitement of Opening Night, the tradition of the Teddy Bear Toss, or brand-new events like the Coachella Valley Lakers Night, every experience is designed to bring our community together. This is our biggest celebration yet, and we can’t wait to share it with the Coachella Valley.”