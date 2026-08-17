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Coachella Firebirds Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Coachella Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) Seattle Kraken affiliate, announced their 2026-27 theme nights and special events on August 3. 

This season marks the fifth season for the Firebirds, and the team has packed the calendar. 

John Page, the Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, shared a statement on the milestone season. 

“Reaching our fifth season is worth celebrating, and our fans are the reason we’ve gotten here,” said Page. “Season Five is about celebrating everything we’ve built together over the last four years while creating even more opportunities for fans to make memories with family and friends. Whether it’s the excitement of Opening Night, the tradition of the Teddy Bear Toss, or brand-new events like the Coachella Valley Lakers Night, every experience is designed to bring our community together. This is our biggest celebration yet, and we can’t wait to share it with the Coachella Valley.” 

2026-27 THEME AND SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

DateOpponentTheme
Fri. Oct. 2vs. OntarioOpening Night, pres. by Acrisure
Fri. Oct. 23vs. San JoseOktoberfest
Fri. Oct. 30vs. HendersonDia de los Muertos, pres. By Verizon
Sun. Nov. 15vs. AbbotsfordCancer Awareness Night, pres. By Eisenhower Health
Sat. Nov. 28vs. HendersonMilitary Appreciation Night, pres. by Spotlight 29 Casino
Fri. Dec. 4vs. CalgaryMargarita Valley
Sun. Dec. 6vs. BakersfieldRoute 66 Night
Sun. Dec. 20vs. San DiegoTeddy Bear Toss, pres. by The General Air, Plumbing & Electric
Thu. Dec. 31vs. San DiegoNew Year’s Eve
Sat. Jan. 9vs. HendersonPride Night, pres. by McDonald’s
Wed. Jan. 13vs. CalgaryCanadian Night
Sun. Jan. 17vs. San DiegoKids’ Night
Sat. Jan. 23vs. BakersfieldFirst Responders Night
Sat. Feb. 20vs. ColoradoKraken Night, pres. by Alaska Airlines
Sat. Feb. 27vs. BakersfieldCoachella Valley Lakers Night, presented by El Paseo Jewelers
Fri. Mar. 12vs. TexasYacht Rock / 80’s Night
Sun. Mar. 14vs. ColoradoFuego’s Birthday, pres. by LiUNA
Wed. Mar. 17vs. TexasSt. Patrick’s Day
Wed. Mar. 31vs. AbbotsfordTeacher Appreciation Night, pres. by Walter Clark Legal Group
Sat. Apr. 3vs. OntarioFan Appreciation Night, pres. by Acrisure

The season will officially kick off on Friday, October 2 at the Acrisure Arena.

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