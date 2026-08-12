Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce New Assistant Coach

The Coachella Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) Seattle Kraken affiliate, announced on July 15th that it had named Scott Ford as a new assistant coach.
Ford joins the team ahead of their 2026-27 season, the fifth year in the franchise's history. Ford brings experience coaching and playing. He coached with the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets for the past two seasons, and worked in the AHL for nine seasons before that.
He appeared in 522 AHL games as a skater for the Cleveland Barons, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Milwaukee Admirals, and Peoria Rivermen.
Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie shared his perspective on the new addition.
“We’re thrilled to add Scott to our coaching staff,” Bodie said to the Firebirds. “He’s a tremendous teacher of the game who has earned the respect of players and coaches throughout professional hockey. Scott understands what it takes to develop players, compete every day, and build a winning culture. Those qualities align perfectly with what we’re striving for in Coachella Valley, and we’re excited to have him on board.”
The team will kick off its fifth season on October 2. Ford shared his thoughts on joining the Firebirds.
“I’m incredibly excited to join the Firebirds organization and become part of what has been built in the Coachella Valley,” said Ford. “This is a first-class organization with a strong culture and a clear commitment to developing players while competing to win every night. My family and I are extremely excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”
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