Coachella Valley Firebirds Re-Sign Veteran Forward

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, announced on Wednesday that the team had re-signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a two-year contract, keeping him with the club through the 2027-28 season.
The 29-year-old was drafted 33rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. In five NHL seasons, Stephens has played 123 games across four teams.
He made his debut on Dec. 9, 2019, with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and in two seasons and 45 games, Stephens recorded seven points.
On July 30, 2021, he was traded by Tampa Bay to Detroit for a 6th-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Stephens recorded six points in 27 games with the Detroit Red Wings before signing as a free agent on July 13, 2022, with the Montreal Canadiens, where he recorded three points in 23 games in the 2023-24 season.
On July 1, 2024, Stephens signed with the Kraken as a free agent. He appeared in 28 games with the Kraken during the 2024-25 season, tallying three points.
He also appeared in 35 games with the AHL Coachella Firebirds that same year, recording 13 points.
Last season, the five-foot-11, 190-pound forward played 69 games with the Firebirds and recorded 12 goals and 15 assists.
The new deal locks Stephens in with the Firebirds through the 2027-28 season.
Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie shared his excitement about keeping Stephens on the roster.
“We’re thrilled to have Mitchell back with the Firebirds. He brings invaluable NHL and championship experience, but just as importantly, he’s a leader our players look up to”, said Bodie. “His professionalism, character, and commitment to winning help set the standard for our group every day.”
The Firebirds will kick off their season on October 2.
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