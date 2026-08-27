Did you know: Seattle Kraken Name​

Did you know that on July 23, 2020, the Seattle Kraken were officially named the Kraken?
The team that was once NHL Seattle was finally named the Seattle Kraken on July 23, 2020.
According to NHL.com, former team president and general manager Ron Francis said the Seattle Kraken wasn't among the final name groups for NHL Seattle, and that the owners and executives were considering other names.
However, on July 23, the league announced that the Seattle team would be called the Kraken, giving the club a clearer identity as those trade discussions continued.
The meaning of the name comes from the mythical, mysterious, and mighty sea beast. The deep-sea blue logo has ice blue, shadow blue, boundless blue, and red alert shades.
According to NHL.com, “The logo honors the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, who became the first team from the United States to win the Stanley Cup when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in 1917, months before the NHL was born. It is an "S," like the Metropolitans logo, but with a tentacle and red eye.”
Ron Francis shared the meaning behind the name after the announcement.
"Seattle's a city with a deep maritime history," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "I think this name embodies a connection with the sea and a curiosity of what lies beneath it. It's a natural tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. In theory, it reflects the power and aggression of hockey. We're hoping that's the kind of tenacity our players show every time they take the ice. So I'm excited by it."
In the first five seasons in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken have made the postseason once.
The team saw the most success in the second season, posting a 46-28-8 record with 100 points. They were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs that year.
The Kraken enter the sixth season in the NHL hoping to make a stronger push than in prior years, with trade moves part of that effort.