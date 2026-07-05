Did You Know: Stucky Cup

"These are our future Seattle Kraken players. So, we want to have some tradition to it, and we thought it was a great opportunity to reward some of the people who worked behind the scenes and do an amazing job," Tambellini said. "There are so many amazing people working on the training and equipment staffs who help players be their best on the ice, so I decided to name our end-of-camp trophy after (James) Stucky, one of our equipment staff and one of the best."