Did You Know: Stucky Cup

In honor of the fourth annual Stucky Cup, it's time to revisit the series - did you know?
The Stucky Cup is an annual tradition at Seattle Kraken Development Camp, where prospects scrimmage against one another to culminate the camp. The scrimmage is played in two 20-minute halves, with an intermission between them.
The game is played in a 4-on-4 style with a 1-on-1 tiebreaker followed by a shootout if necessary. This season, Team Blue, led by Chase Reid, came out victorious.
While several teams end development camp with a tournament, Director of Player Development Jeff Tambellini explained the Stucky Cup's significance to NHL.com in 2024.
"These are our future Seattle Kraken players. So, we want to have some tradition to it, and we thought it was a great opportunity to reward some of the people who worked behind the scenes and do an amazing job," Tambellini said. "There are so many amazing people working on the training and equipment staffs who help players be their best on the ice, so I decided to name our end-of-camp trophy after (James) Stucky, one of our equipment staff and one of the best."
James Stucky, an assistant equipment manager, joined the team in their inaugural season and has been with the Kraken for five years.
A native of Burien, just south of Seattle, Stucky has spent most of his career working in hockey. He started as a stick boy for the Seattle Thunderbirds, became a game-day assistant for the Tacoma Rockets, served as equipment manager for the WHL Everett Silvertips, and eventually joined the Kraken in the NHL.
Stucky shared his reaction to learning that the tournament would be named after him in a 2024 interview with NHL.com.
"I found out the day before the tournament last year that the trophy was getting named after me. “Tambo” (Tambellini) told me he wanted to create a culture and a history within development camp. He said, “well we have to have a trophy,” and the next thing you know, it’s named after me – that was pretty cool," Stucky said.
"The idea is that there are four sides to it where we put the name of each year’s winning team. So, every four years we'll add a ring to it – it will get bigger and bigger. It's not crazy big right now, maybe 18-24 inches tall. But that's the thinking over the years it'll get bigger and bigger."
Prospects have competed for the Stucky Cup for the past four seasons.
Llyeton Roed, who has participated in the tournament several times, shared his perspective on the competition.
"I mean it’s pretty cool to have a trophy named after you and represent your team," Roed said to NHL.com. "For us to play and compete for it, it's pretty great."
Stucky summarized the feeling of having the cup named after him.
"Deep down, I am honored to be a part of this and represent the entire equipment staff. As the years unfold, I think it’s going be really fun, looking back, to see our young players as they grow up in our system," Stucky said. "As a Seattle native, it does give me a great sense of pride that my name was chosen to represent our staff in the yearly game."
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