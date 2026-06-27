Draft Recap: Seattle Kraken

Day two of the NHL Draft has concluded for the Seattle Kraken, who have drafted eight new players.
Below is a summary of who they selected with each pick.
First Round, 7th Overall: Chase Reid (D)
Second Round, 38th Overall: Casey Mutryn (RW)
Fourth Round, 99th Overall: Viktor Fedorov (C)
Fifth Round, 131st Overall: Finn Kearns (D)
Fifth Round, 149th Overall: Hawke Huff (D)
Sixth Round, 166th Overall: Ola Palme (D)
Seventh Round, 189th Overall: Rylan Singh (D)
Seventh Round, 204th Overall: William Tomko (C)
The team entered the draft looking for more defensemen. They drafted Reid in the first round and four additional defenders in the following rounds.
Kraken general manager, Jason Botterill shared with local media outside the Kraken locker room what the atmosphere was like inside of the draft room.
“There was a lot of emotion in the room there,” Botterill said. “Our scouts have worked so hard throughout the entire season. You go through different mock drafts, go through different scenarios, being prepared for different outcomes."
With eight new players, the first two rounds of the 2026 NHL Draft have come to an end for the Seattle Kraken.