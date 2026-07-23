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Five Years Since the Kraken Expansion Draft: A Look Back

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Vani Hanamirian
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On July 22nd, 2021, five years ago today, the Seattle Kraken drafted their inaugural roster, selecting 30 players from every NHL club except the Vegas Golden Knights. ​

The Kraken ended up with the following 30 players:

Selected FromPlayer
BOSJeremy Lauzon
BUFWilliam Borgen
DETDennis Cholowski
FLAChris Driedger
MTLCale Fleury
OTTJoey Daccord
TBLYanni Gourde
TORJared McCann
CARMorgan Geekie
CBJGavin Bayreuther
NJDNathan Bastian
NYIJordan Eberle
NYRColin Blackwell
PHICarsen Twarynski
PITBrandon Tanev
WSHVitek Vanecek
ARITyler Pitlick
CHIJohn Quenneville
COLJoonas Donskoi
DALJamie Oleksiak
MINCarson Soucy
NSHCalle Järnkrok
STLVince Dunn
WPGMason Appleton
ANAHaydn Fleury
CGYMark Giordano
VANKole Lind
SJSAlexander True
LAKKurtis MacDermid
EDMAdam Larsson

Of those players, six remain on the roster in 2025-26. 

The Kraken struggled in their first few seasons in the NHL. 

In the 2021-22 season, the team went 27-49-6 and earned 60 points.

​In 2022-23, they improved to 46-28-8 and tallied 100 points. ​In 2023-24, they went 34-35-13, and in 2024-25 they went 35-41-6. ​

Last season, the team went 34-37-11 and tallied 79 points. ​

The team made the playoffs once since the draft, in 2022-23. They went 7-7 in 14 playoff games.

As the Kraken continue to develop their team, it is a good time to reflect on the history that was made five years ago today.  

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