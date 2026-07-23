Five Years Since the Kraken Expansion Draft: A Look Back

On July 22nd, 2021, five years ago today, the Seattle Kraken drafted their\ninaugural roster, selecting 30 players from every NHL club except the Vegas\nGolden Knights.\n\nThe Kraken ended up with the following 30 players:\n\nOf those players, six remain on the roster in 2025-26. \n\nThe Kraken struggled in their first few seasons in the NHL. \n\nIn the 2021-22 season, the team went 27-49-6 and earned 60 points.\n\nIn 2022-23, they improved to 46-28-8 and tallied 100 points. In 2023-24, they\nwent 34-35-13, and in 2024-25 they went 35-41-6.\n\nLast season, the team went 34-37-11 and tallied 79 points.\n\nThe team made the playoffs once since the draft, in 2022-23. They went 7-7 in 14\nplayoff games.\n\nAs the Kraken continue to develop their team, it is a good time to reflect on\nthe history that was made five years ago today.