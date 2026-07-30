Former Seattle Rumored Trade Target Signs With Dallas Stars

On July 21, the Dallas Stars announced that the team had signed Jason Robertson to a one-year, $12 million contract.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Robertson turned down an eight-year deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $15 million per season.
The Stars reportedly permitted Seattle to speak with Robertson; however, Robertson declined the offer.
According to Friedman, the Kraken were including their first-round draft pick; however, no deal was made. Robertson then filed for salary arbitration with the Stars on July 5. The two parties have reached a deal, for three million less than the Kraken were allegedly offering the forward.
Last season, Robertson scored 45 goals and recorded 96 points in Dallas. He completed his four-year, $31 million deal at the end of the season. He will now remain in Dallas for one more season.
He shared his mentality for the upcoming season.
“At the end of the day, it’s a business — for them, for me,” Robertson said Wednesday. “I don’t know their plans. They don’t know our plans either. It’s too soon. It’s so raw; it just happened yesterday. I’m sure we’re just both content with getting it done, and now having the time to reevaluate both our futures.”
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