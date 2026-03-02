Logo
Gustav Olofsson On Waivers After Inking One-Year Deal With The Kraken

Candace Kludt
6h
Candace Kludt
6h
Updated at Mar 2, 2026, 23:04
Defenseman Gustav Olofsson faces a critical 24-hour waiver period after signing a one-year Kraken deal. Will he return to the Firebirds or find a new NHL home?

This morning the Kraken announced that they have signed Gustav Olofsson to a 1-year, two-way contract.  The 31-year old defenseman has been in the Kraken system since 2021, when he signed a one-year deal.  That contract was re-negotiated in 2022 and again in 2023.  When it expired in the summer of 2025, no new deal was brokered. 

Gustav Olofsson photo by Taya Gray | The Desert SunGustav Olofsson photo by Taya Gray | The Desert Sun

For the 2025-26 season, Olofsson has been on an AHL contract with the Kraken’s affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds. Cool under pressure, Olofsson is a 2-way defenseman who plays a simple, straight-forward game.  At 6' 3" and 200 pounds, he brings size and experience to the young Firebirds roster.  Amid a group of young defensemen, Olofsson brings a steady veteran presence.

For the next 24 hours, Olofsson is on waivers and vulnerable; any team in the league has the option to pick up his contract.  Assuming he clears waivers, Olofsson will resume play with the Firebirds on March 4th when they face the Henderson Silver Knights.

