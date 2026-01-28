'He Has Been Our Most Offensive Guy,' Jared McCann's Four Point Effort Powers Kraken Past Capitals

Ryker Evans scored the fourth Kraken goal of the game before Matty Beniers scored the fifth. On Beniers’ goal, McCann picked up another point, his fourth of the game and his 26th of the season in just 28 games. Earlier in the third period, McCann thought he had scored a hat trick, but a high-sticking penalty was called on Beniers. The infraction happened 47 seconds before the goal, with the Kraken having multiple spells of puck possession.