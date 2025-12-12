Insider Suggests Teams Could Be Calling On Kraken Winger Mason Marchment

The Seattle Kraken are currently outside a playoff spot in the competitive Pacific Division and are in danger of finishing the season in the "mushy middle."

To avoid that, the Kraken have two options. Become buyers and make trades to improve the current roster, or trade some of their veteran pending UFAs.

Reports recently have been conflicting. Prior to the Kraken's losing streak, which they ended on Wednesday, the consensus was that they were looking to add a top-six winger to their lineup. Now, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggests that the Kraken may be open to trading roster players.

The name he believes is one to watch is Mason Marchment. The 30-year-old isn't lighting it up offensively in Seattle, scoring just two goals and 11 points in 26 games. Despite that, he's a 6-foot-5, 230-pound power forward who fits the mold of playoff hockey. Marchment is also in the final year of his contract, which pays him $4.5 million. Friedman believes nothing will come to fruition until Jaden Schwartz returns.

"It probably won’t happen until Jaden Schwartz returns, but keep an eye on Seattle’s Mason Marchment. He’s another one who had several pursuers that could re-visit trading for him," said Friedman in the written version of 32 Thoughts.

Schwartz is another pending UFA that could draw interest in the trade market. Prior to his injury, he was leading the team in goals and points. Although the Kraken could likely fetch a strong return, they think highly of the 32-year-old, and several reports have indicated that they are looking to extend his contract.

Marchment was acquired from the Dallas Stars as a cap dump in the off-season, and the initial plan was that they could flip him at the 2026 trade deadline. Many teams were in on Marchment before the Kraken snagged him, and plenty of teams could be calling as they look to solidify their middle six.

