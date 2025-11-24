Kraken Hoping To Add Winger; Extend Veteran Jaden Schwartz

The Seattle Kraken, according to David Pagnotta, are looking to bolster their lineup with the addition of an impact winger.

It's a top priority, but the Kraken are taking a cautious approach, Pagnotta of The Fourth Period mentioned on the latest episode of DFO Rundown.

The Kraken are off to a better start than many expected, but under coach Lane Lambert, they are a difficult team to break down, which is why they are in or around every game they play. With an 11-5-6 record, the Kraken sit in second place in the Pacific Division with 28 points, one point behind the Anaheim Ducks.

For all the good that the Kraken have shown this season, one glaring issue is scoring, and adding a winger with high offensive upside to the fold could improve the offense drastically. The market hasn't necessarily presented itself just yet, but some names expected to draw plenty of interest around the trade deadline are center Nazem Kadri, winger Alex Tuch, center/winger Boone Jenner and young wingers Nick Robertson and Brad Lambert.

The Kraken could also remain patient and look to make a splash in the off-season. Several names have been wiped off the 2026 free agent class, but others like Evgeni Malkin, Nick Schmaltz, Artemi Panarin, Marcus Johansson and Jack Roslovic remain up for the grabbing in the summer.

The other piece of business the Kraken are hoping to conclude with is signing Jaden Schwartz. The 33-year-old leads the team in goals and points with eight goals and 15 points in 22 games, and is once again a key part of the current crop of forwards. With playoff pedigree and the versatility to play in every scenario, Schwartz has continued to show his worth.

Entering the season, Schwartz was a prime candidate to be moved at the deadline, but with the Kraken remaining in playoff contention at the quarter mark of the season, the organization may be best served to sign him to a four or five-year extension.

Patience seems to be the word used to describe the Kraken's approach to making a move, but if the right one approaches, the Kraken may not hesitate.

