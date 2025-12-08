Kraken Announce Berkly Catton Will Be Out Week-To-Week

The Seattle Kraken announced that Berkly Catton will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The 19-year-old has played 21 games this season, notching five assists while averaging 12:25 of ice time. Catton took part in the Kraken's most recent game, logging 12:17 of ice time and recording two penalty minutes.

The 2024 eighth overall pick blocked a shot against the Detroit Red Wings with his hand and appeared to be in quite a bit of discomfort. The Kraken haven't confirmed that the injury was sustained when he blocked the shot, but his reaction during the game suggests that it could have occurred then.

It's disappointing news from Catton as he has solidified his place in the Kraken lineup despite being unable to record his first NHL goal. The Kraken appreciate the offensive creativity he provides and the speed he brings to the lineup.

Additionally, Catton is eligible to play for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, and there were talks that Seattle could loan him. While it was more likely than not that he would stay with the Kraken, losing the opportunity to represent his country due to an injury is unfortunate.

Catton joins a long list of Kraken players to miss time due to an injury this season. Seattle has had to manage absences from Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau and most recently, Jaden Schwartz.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.