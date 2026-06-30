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Kraken Announce Development Camp Roster

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Seattle Kraken announced their full 2026 development camp roster on Monday, June 29th. 

The camp began on Monday, with 28 players on the roster.

The full roster can be found below. 

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Forwards: 

Clarke Caswell 

Ryden Evers

Viktor Fedorov 

Zeb Forsfjall

Brody Gillespie 

Ollie Josephson

Loke Krantz 

Ben MacDonald 

Casey Mutryn 

Jake O'Brien 

William Tomko 

Nathan Villeneuve 

Zaccharya Wisdom 

Defenseman: 

Maxim Agafonov 

Karl Annborn 

Alexis Bernier 

Jakub Fibigr 

Blake Fiddler 

Hawke Huff 

Finn Kearns 

Ola Palme 

Chase Reid 

Will Reynolds 

Rylan Singh 

Goaltenders: 

Maks Corovic 

Kim Saarinen 

Visa Vedenpaa 

Lawton Zacher

From the 2025 NHL Draft, four defensemen will join the development camp roster: second-rounder Blake Fiddler, third-rounder Will Reynolds, fifth-rounder Maxim Agafonov and seventh-rounder Karl Annborn.  

Those defensemen will be mentored by former Kraken player Justin Schultz, who signed on as a player development consultant.

When speaking to NHL.com about his new role, Schultz shared his excitement about helping players reach the next level.

“I've always wanted to help players try to get to the next level,” Schultz said. 'I’m really excited to help these players. They're all obviously great players. They've been drafted or signed [as free agents]. I am just trying to help in whatever way I can. I've played a lot of games and won some Stanley Cups. Hopefully, I can relay some positive things to them.”

After the first three days of drills, the players will take part in the 3-on-3 "Stucky Cup" on Thursday.  

Visit The Hockey News Seattle Kraken team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

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