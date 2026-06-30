Kraken Announce Development Camp Roster

The Seattle Kraken announced their full 2026 development camp roster on Monday, June 29th.
The camp began on Monday, with 28 players on the roster.
The full roster can be found below.
Forwards:
Clarke Caswell
Ryden Evers
Viktor Fedorov
Zeb Forsfjall
Brody Gillespie
Ollie Josephson
Loke Krantz
Ben MacDonald
Casey Mutryn
Jake O'Brien
William Tomko
Nathan Villeneuve
Zaccharya Wisdom
Defenseman:
Maxim Agafonov
Karl Annborn
Alexis Bernier
Jakub Fibigr
Blake Fiddler
Hawke Huff
Finn Kearns
Ola Palme
Chase Reid
Will Reynolds
Rylan Singh
Goaltenders:
Maks Corovic
Kim Saarinen
Visa Vedenpaa
Lawton Zacher
From the 2025 NHL Draft, four defensemen will join the development camp roster: second-rounder Blake Fiddler, third-rounder Will Reynolds, fifth-rounder Maxim Agafonov and seventh-rounder Karl Annborn.
Those defensemen will be mentored by former Kraken player Justin Schultz, who signed on as a player development consultant.
When speaking to NHL.com about his new role, Schultz shared his excitement about helping players reach the next level.
“I've always wanted to help players try to get to the next level,” Schultz said. 'I’m really excited to help these players. They're all obviously great players. They've been drafted or signed [as free agents]. I am just trying to help in whatever way I can. I've played a lot of games and won some Stanley Cups. Hopefully, I can relay some positive things to them.”
After the first three days of drills, the players will take part in the 3-on-3 "Stucky Cup" on Thursday.
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