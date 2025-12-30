Kraken Assign Jani Nyman To The Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken have assigned winger Jani Nyman to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Nyman has played in 24 games this season, scoring four goals and six points, but has struggled to earn consistent minutes under coach Lane Lambert. This season, he's averaging just 10:42 of ice time and has been a healthy scratch 13 times.

The 21-year-old will join the Firebirds squad, who sit in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 15-9-4-0 record. Nyman spent his rookie campaign with the Firebirds last year, notching 28 goals and 44 points in 58 games.

Although Nyman has shown signs of being good enough to play in the NHL, returning to the AHL to get consistent minutes is likely what's best for him. He'll play in the top six for the Firebirds, most likely on the top line and be a key figure on the power play. His shot is NHL-ready, but he needs to find ways to use it.

A better understanding of where he needs to be in the offensive zone to get open for his teammates needs work, and figuring out ways to use his skill to put himself in high-danger areas when he has the puck. He's shown he can do so in the AHL, and this stint will help him improve in that area of the game.

While Nyman heads back to the AHL, Jacob Melanson remains and continues to find ways to be effective on the fourth line. Since his call-up, Melanson has skated in eight games and recorded his first career NHL point last night, registering an assist on Ryan Winterton's goal.

The 22-year-old stands six-foot, 207 pounds and plays with speed and physicality. With Jaden Schwartz out, Ben Meyers and Melanson have earned the opportunity to remain in the NHL. They've formed a solid fourth line with Tye Kartye or Ryan Winterton.

