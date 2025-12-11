Kraken Bump Their Slump With All-Around Effort Against Kings

Despite giving up a late power play goal in the third period, the Seattle Kraken fought to the final buzzer and pulled off a comeback overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kraken entered the game losers of six in a row and in desperate need of a win. Taking on a division rival, the Kraken had to do whatever they could to leave with two points and remain within the playoff race, and they did just that.

The first period started a bit slowly for the Kraken, finishing with just six shots on goal and giving up nine. Thankfully, they exited the opening frame tied.

The Kraken turned up the pressure in the second period, drawing three penalties and throwing 16 shots on goal. They opened the scoring thanks to a power play marker by Jared McCann, but a shorthanded goal by Alex Laferriere tied things up heading into the third.

In the final stanza, the Kings scored their own power play goal with less than five minutes remaining. The Kraken seemed down and out, but Matty Beniers notched his fourth of the season with less than 30 seconds remaining.

In overtime, the Kraken drew their seventh penalty of the game, and Vince Dunn put the final touches on the game, scoring the Kraken's third power play goal of the game and ending their three-game homestand with a victory.

It was a back-and-forth affair between two teams who put plenty of emphasis on the defensive side of the puck. Due to the power plays, the Kraken were able to test the Kings' goaltender, Anton Forsberg, throwing 33 shots at him.

Joey Daccord stood tall when tested, turning away 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Daccord needed a bounce-back performance. He had allowed three or more goals in four consecutive starts before last night's game.

“We were playing well again tonight, and I’m just happy for our players that they were finally rewarded for it,” said coach Lane Lambert.

The Kraken head out onto the road for one game against the Utah Mammoth before returning home for another brief two-game homestand. The Kraken remain six points back of the Kings for third in the Pacific Division, but they have two games in hand on the Kings. They are also two points back of the Edmonton Oilers for the second wild card spot, with two games in hand.

