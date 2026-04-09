Kraken Extend Affiliation With Kansas City Mavericks

Mavericks players are frequently called up to join the Coachella Valley Firebirds to fill in for injuries and when players are called up to the Kraken. With the myriad of injuries plaguing the Firebirds at the moment, nearly half the roster features players called up from the ECHL affiliate: Charlie Wright, Jackson Berezowski, Justin Janicke, Landon McCallum, Jakov Novak, Drake Burgin, and Zach Uens are all currently with the team. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was also called up earlier in the season when Nikke Kokko was injured.