Kraken Extend Affiliation With Kansas City Mavericks

Kraken secure four more seasons with Kansas City Mavericks, bolstering prospect pool and fueling player development success for both organizations.
The Kraken and their ECHL affiliate Kansas City Mavericks announced they have extended their contract for four more seasons. The Affiliation with Kansas City allows the Kraken more depth to their prospect pool, and an additional place to house players who are not ready to make the jump to AHL or NHL hockey at the end of their college or junior careers.
Mavericks players are frequently called up to join the Coachella Valley Firebirds to fill in for injuries and when players are called up to the Kraken. With the myriad of injuries plaguing the Firebirds at the moment, nearly half the roster features players called up from the ECHL affiliate: Charlie Wright, Jackson Berezowski, Justin Janicke, Landon McCallum, Jakov Novak, Drake Burgin, and Zach Uens are all currently with the team. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was also called up earlier in the season when Nikke Kokko was injured.
Lamar Hunt, Jr., owner of the Mavericks, credits their affiliation with the Kraken with “tremendous growth and success within our organization-rising talent, record-breaking performances, [and[ key milestones.” Since the affiliation began in 2022, Kansas City has earned the Brabham Cup with the best regular-season record twice and competed in the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in their history.
Per head coach and GM Tad O’Had, “We take great pride in being a part of their development system. [The Kraken organization’s] communication, leadership, and commitment to developing prospects align perfectly with our values.”
Both Kraken and Coachella Valley leadership praised the Mavericks for providing “a first-class environment” for player development.
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