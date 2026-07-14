Kraken Former Target Files For Salary Arbitration

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported earlier last month that Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson turned down an eight-year deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $15 million per season.
The Stars reportedly gave Seattle permission to speak with Robertson; however, Robertson declined the offer.
The winger filed for salary arbitration ahead of the Sunday, July 5th, 5 pm ET deadline. By filing for salary arbitration, Robertson is unable to sign an offer sheet from another team.
Robertson just completed a four-year $31 million deal with the Stars. Robertson became a restricted free agent on July 1st.
According to Friedman, the two teams worked out a trade including Seattle’s first-round pick; however, the deal fell through.
Although neither the Stars, Kraken, nor Robertson’s representative, Andy Scott, provided a comment, Friedman further elaborated on the situation.
“It’s hard to say what’s next for the Stars and their 40-goal winger, who are believed to be at least $2 million apart per season," Friedman writes. "Their top contract is Mikko Rantanen at $12 million per year, and the hope was Robertson would come somewhere around that number.”
Last season, with the Stars, Robertson recorded 45 goals and 96 points.
The Stars now have time to work out a new deal with the 26-year-old.
"The games don't start until September, and this is part of the contract negotiations," Dallas general manager Jim Nill said in his news conference after free agency started Wednesday.
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