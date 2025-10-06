Kraken Forward Clears Waivers; Will Report To Coachella Valley Firebirds

Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden has cleared waivers and will report to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The 30-year-old will start the season in the AHL, but will more than likely find his way back on the NHL roster at some point when the Kraken deal with injuries.

Hayden played in 20 NHL games last year, recording a goal and an assist. He mainly served as the fourth line center, but did earn a promotion to the third line wing at times. In the AHL, Hayden scored 11 goals and 27 points in 44 games.

At this point in his career, Hayden is a veteran whom young players can talk to. The Firebirds roster is littered with young and skilled forwards, and his leadership will be a valuable piece to their success this season.

Hayden is entering his fourth season with the organization and has not only become a favorite in the dressing room but has also become a fan favorite.

The Kraken, fortunately, did not lose any players on waivers, sending Ben Meyers, Mitchell Stephens and Hayden down to the AHL.

