Kraken Place Ben Meyers And Mitchell Stephens On Waivers

The Seattle Kraken have placed centers Ben Meyers and Mitchell Stephens on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

In Meyers' first season with the organization, he scored 23 goals and 51 points in 57 AHL games. He skated in eight NHL games but failed to record a point. Once again, the 26-year-old was a standout performer in the pre-season, showcasing that he can be a trusted player the Kraken can call up from the AHL when dealing with injuries.

Stephens also completed his first season with the Kraken, skating in 35 AHL games, scoring six goals and 13 points. Stephens became a mainstay on the Kraken's fourth line during 2024-25, when the Kraken faced plenty of injuries.

He notched a goal and three points in 28 games, providing two-way stability as the fourth-line center.

Although more often than not, players bypass waivers prior to the start of the season, Meyers and Stephens are prime candidates to be claimed. They are experienced forwards with the versatility to play on the wing or up the middle.

If the pair do clear waivers, the Kraken's bottom-six forward depth will remain intact, something they'll need. The team has already faced several injuries, and the depth they've garnered this off-season is already being put to the test.

Kraken Make Next Wave Of Cuts; AHL Roster Begins To Take Shape

The Seattle Kraken have announced their second wave of roster cuts, assigning several players to their AHL roster.