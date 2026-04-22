Kraken GM Discusses Future Of The Organization After Disappointing Finish

Kraken GM signals significant organizational shifts, discussing trades and prospect evaluations to build a winning franchise after a disappointing season.
Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill and CEO Todd Leiweke met with the press today to discuss the 2025-26 season and the future of the organization. With the announcement last month that President of Hockey Operations Ron Francis would be leaving the organization, there have been a lot of rumors and curiosity surrounding what this organization will look like going forward.
Before the media started in, GM Botterill opened the press conference by re-affirming his commitment to “building a winning franchise” and that nothing has changed in that commitment. He mentioned the “great ownership, passionate fanbase, Climate Pledge Arena…NHL players proud about being in the Pacific Northwest, and a pipeline of young players coming” as pieces that are working and positive attributes to the team. Botterill also admitted that despite the good things they have accomplished, the franchise is not where they wanted it to be after five years and that changes will need to be made.
Reaffirming the GM’s statements, CEO Leiweke added that it is “totally appropriate to stand back and then lay fresh eyes on this.” He admitted ownership has been meeting with coaches, players, and other members of the organization to figure out what is going right, and what is going wrong.
Some of the potential changes mentioned throughout the conference included coaching staff—though it was heavily implied that Lane Lambert will remain for the foreseeable future—and trades that may involve giving up some first round draft picks over the next couple years in order to bring in players that are NHL-ready now. Speaking specifically of prospects, Botterill was clear that they are not off the table as trade collateral.
With five players who will be unrestricted free agents come July, there is potential for a lot of movement. There was mention of discussions with Bobby McMann’s agent, and the impact of Jaden Schwartz when he is healthy. Other players who will be UFA July first are Eeli Tolvanen, Jamie Oleksiak, and goaltender Matt Murray.
The next month is likely to be active as the Kraken start to make the moves they feel are needed to create the team Seattle needs and deserves.
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