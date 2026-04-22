Kraken GM Discusses Future Of The Organization After Disappointing Finish

Before the media started in, GM Botterill opened the press conference by re-affirming his commitment to “building a winning franchise” and that nothing has changed in that commitment. He mentioned the “great ownership, passionate fanbase, Climate Pledge Arena…NHL players proud about being in the Pacific Northwest, and a pipeline of young players coming” as pieces that are working and positive attributes to the team. Botterill also admitted that despite the good things they have accomplished, the franchise is not where they wanted it to be after five years and that changes will need to be made.