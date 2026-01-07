Kraken Goaltender Philipp Grubauer Heading To The 2026 Olympics With Germany

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been named to Team Germany's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.

The 34-year-old is in the midst of a stellar season with the Kraken, posting an 8-3-1 record with a .926 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average. He's serving as a backup goaltender with the Kraken, but his excellent play has increased his number of starts.

Although Grubauer has never represented Germany at the Olympics, he's done so at several other levels. He's played with Germany at the World Championships six separate times, recording a .915 SP and a 2.52 GAA in 22 games. He's also represented Germany at the world juniors, U-18s, and the U-17s.

Grubauer will almost certainly be Germany's starting goaltender at the Olympics. Although they aren't favorites to win a medal, many people believe Germany is well-positioned to pull off an upset.

With a roster headlined by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider, and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle, the Germans have the star power to compete, but they lack the depth needed to do so.

Germany's roster:

Forwards:

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Alexander Ehl, Dominik Kahun, Marc Michaelis, JJ Peterka (Utah Mammoth), Lucas Reichel (Vancouver Canucks), Tobias Rieder, Joshua Samanski, Justin Schutz, Wojciech Stachowiak, Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators), Nico Sturm (Minnesota Wild), Frederik Tiffels and Parker Tuomie.

Defenseman:

Leon Gawanke, Korbinian Geibel, Lukas Kaelble, Jonas Muller, Moritz Muller, Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings), Fabio Wagner and Kai Wissmann.

Goaltenders:

Maximilian Franzreb, Philip Grubauer (Seattle Kraken) and Mathias Niederberger.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.