Kraken Hand Ryan Winterton, Ben Meyers Contract Extensions

The Seattle Kraken completed some business on Tuesday, signing Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers to contract extensions.
Winterton, a Kraken 2021 third-round pick, has finally graduated into a full-time NHL player this season. In 54 games, the 22-year-old has scored three goals and 15 points.
Standing 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Winterton has carved out a role in the Kraken’s bottom six, adding speed and skill while maintaining his defensive awareness.
His one-year contract extension will kick in at the start of the 2026-27 season, and it will pay him $1.25 million.
Meyers was signed in the 2024 off-season to a two-way contract. In his second season with the Kraken organization, he’s scored five goals and 11 points in 31 games, and he, too, has seemingly carved out a role in the Kraken’s bottom six.
The 27-year-old provides plenty of versatility, with the ability to play down the middle as a center or on the wing.
Meyers’ two-year extension will kick in at the start of the 2026-27 season, and he’ll be paid $1 million annually.
Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)
Winterton and Meyers have become trusted forwards for coach Lane Lambert, and these extensions are the Kraken’s way of rewarding their efforts. Although they are both short-term deals, Winterton will remain an RFA, and Meyers signs through a couple of UFA seasons.
