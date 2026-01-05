Kraken Look To Extend Point Streak To Eight Games Against Flames

The Seattle Kraken are back in action tonight as they face off against the Calgary Flames, looking to extend their point streak to eight games.

The Kraken have reeled off seven wins in their last eight games. The one loss came in a shootout against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken's point streak comes after a stretch that saw them temporarily fall into the bottom five in the NHL standings. This recent surge has the Kraken back in a playoff spot, sitting in the top wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Tonight's contest against the Flames is the second time these two teams have met this year. The first matchup saw the Flames defeat the Kraken 4-2 in dominant fashion.

The Kraken were easily the second-best team in that game, as the Flames outshot the Kraken 46-23. If it weren't for Joey Daccord, the score could have looked a lot worse. Although it was a demoralizing loss, it was what the Kraken needed to wake up.

The Kraken's point streak started immediately after the loss to the Flames.

Although the wins are piling up, the Kraken still aren't lighting it up offensively. They still rank 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game and 25th in shots on goal per game. They are also looking for more contributions throughout the lineup, specifically from Shane Wright.

It's his 22nd birthday today, and the former 2022 fourth overall pick hasn't scored in eight games and only has one goal in his last 19 games. Tonight would be a great night for him to break out.

Philipp Grubauer and Dustin Wolf are tonight's projected starters, and puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PST at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

