Kraken Open To The Idea of Carrying Three Goaltenders During Regular Season

On Thursday, GM Jason Botterill spoke to the media about the competition in training camp and the feel around the team, touching upon the idea of the Seattle Kraken carrying three goaltenders throughout the regular season.

Due to the Olympic break, the NHL season will feature a more condensed schedule. Because of this, teams will need to rethink how they deploy players and goaltenders.

For the Kraken, the current concern is keeping their netminders, Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer, fresh, and one way is by keeping veteran goaltender Matt Murray on the NHL roster.

"They're certainly going to be competing. We are ecstatic that Joey (Daccord) got the opportunity to be at the USA orientation camp; he certainly deserved that opportunity," said Botterill. "Joey's done a great job the last couple of years developing into a No.1 goalie in the National Hockey League, and it's great to see a goalie that was playing games for us in the Calder Cup Final to being in the mix to make a U.S. Olympic team."

Currently, Daccord is the proven and most deserving of the No.1 role. The 29-year-old has started over 50 games in the previous two seasons, recording a .906 save percentage and a 2.75 goals against average in 2024-25.

"Different positions, forwards, d-men, adding depth in those roles, competition in those roles and we've certainly done that in the goaltender position too. We are going to need the three of them throughout the year. We are ecstatic about Kokko and Ostman as young goalies developing in our system, but you don't want to throw them in NHL games until they are ready... We have ideas on playing three goalies, and we also have ideas if injuries occur, and we have to make an adjustment from that standpoint."

Daccord's role is seemingly set in stone, but as Grubauer has continued to struggle during his Kraken career, Murray comes with the opportunity to re-earn an NHL role.

"I think there is a competition there for sure," Botterill said when asked if Murray could win a role over Grubauer. "I think there is different scenarios where we looked at being able to carry three goalies. How condensed some of the games are, I think you are going to need three goalies this season. "

Competition in training camp is a positive thing. As long as it's healthy competition, the players will push one another to be better, and that's exactly what Botterill and coach Lane Lambert are hoping for.