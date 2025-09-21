Kraken Prospect Out For Remainder Of Training Camp; Jared McCann Listed As Day-To-Day

The Seattle Kraken have announced that forward Jared McCann is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and center prospect Nathan Villeneuve will be out for the remainder of training camp.

McCann had been skating with Berkly Catton and Jordan Eberle throughout the early parts of training camp, but this recent lower-body injury will keep him away from the team until he is healthy enough to return.

McCann appeared in all 82 games last season, but he reportedly underwent an undisclosed procedure in April that was supposed to sideline him for six weeks. The recovery forced him to miss out on a lot of off-season skating, but he said he was feeling good at the beginning of camp.

Villeneuve's injury was diagnosed a few days ago, but no information about the severity was provided. After undergoing further testing, the Kraken have ruled out the 19-year-old for the remainder of training camp.

When healthy, Villeneuve will return to the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL, where he'll look to continue to dominate.