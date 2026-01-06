Kraken Prospects Shine On International Stage

The IIHC World Junior Championship has concluded. Sweden took home gold, Czechia silver, and Canada bronze. Finland finished fourth after a loss to Canada in the bronze medal match. How did the Kraken prospects fare?

Kim Saarinen (G) did not end up playing, which was expected. Petteri Rimpinen minded the net for all seven of Finland's bouts. This was his last year of tournament eligibility.

Also on Team Finland, Julius Miettinen (C) played a critical role. Known for his two-way style of play, strong net-front presence, and face-off skill, Miettinen was named an Alternate Captain and played on the first line. In his six games played, Julius scored 2 goals and was credited with 2 assists, including an assist on the overtime game-winner that advanced Finland to the semifinals. This was Miettinen's second trip to World Juniors and his last year of eligibility.

Jakub Fibigr (D) left the tournament with a silver medal for Czechia. Throughout the tournament, he contributed 1 goal and 3 assists, and finished +2. Fibigr's two-way defensive game and ability to move the puck made him an integral part of the Czech roster, and he was also named as an Alternate Captain. He will return to the Brampton Steelheads (OHL) to finish out his season. This was his second and final appearance at World Juniors.

Last, but certainly not least, Swedish forward Loke Krantz made his first appearance at World Juniors. As a late 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Krantz was a bit of a surprise to the Swedish roster. He had minimal ice time, and while he did not contribute to the scoreboard, the international experience will be invaluable if he is selected for the team again next year. Regardless of how much or little he played, Krantz contributed to the overall effort that led to Sweden taking home the gold for the first time in fourteen years.

The next showcase of international talent will come with the 2026 Olympics where Kraken forwards Kappo Kaako and Eeli Tolvanen will both be joining Team Finland.