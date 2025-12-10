Kraken Recall Ben Meyers From AHL; Place Berkly Catton On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Kraken announced that Berkly Catton would be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has placed him on the injured reserve.

In response to the injury news of Catton, the Seattle Kraken have recalled center/winger Ben Meyers from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. It's the second time the Kraken have recalled Meyers from the AHL. In his first stint in the NHL, Meyers recorded three assists in nine games, averaging 9:39 of ice time.

Meyers has continued his strong play in the AHL this season, scoring nine goals and 13 points in 11 games, ranking third in goals and fifth in points despite missing 11 games.

Catton's injury places him on a list consisting of Jaden Schwartz and goaltender Matt Murray.

Meyers will likely be the extra forward for the Kraken, as the initial expectation is that Jani Nyman will remain in the lineup, replacing Catton. The young Finnish winger has scored four goals in 17 games this season.

The Kraken are back in action on Friday when they travel to Utah to take on the Mammoth. The Kraken have slipped in the standings and have lost six consecutive games. The Mammoth will be a tough team to attempt to turn things around against, but it's something the Kraken need to do.

