Kraken Recall Ben Meyers; Assign Ville Ottavainen To AHL

The Seattle Kraken have recalled center/winger Ben Meyers from the Coachella Valley Firebirds and have reassigned defenseman Ville Ottaivainen to the AHL.

Ottavainen was recalled prior to the Kraken's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers. Brandon Montour was announced out before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ryan Lindgren exited with an injury. Lindgren's uncertainty forced the Kraken to recall Ottavainen, but his services were unneeded because Lindgren was able to dress against the Flyers.

Meyers' call-up comes after Jared McCann was labelled day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Berkly Catton stepped into the lineup to replace him, recording an assist in his NHL debut. At the moment, it's unclear if Catton will remain in the lineup or Meyers will replace him.

Meyers skated in eight NHL games last season, failing to record a point. In three AHL games with the Firebirds, Meyers has scored twice.

The Kraken are back in action tonight against the Washington Capitals, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena.

Berkly Catton Picks Up An Assist In NHL Debut; Kraken Suffer First Regulation Loss With 5-2 Defeat To Flyers

Despite Berkly Catton picking up an assist in his NHL debut, the Seattle Kraken faltered to the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2.